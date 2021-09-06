South Africa

Assault case against Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi delayed

AfriForum slams 'postponement culture' in criminal justice system

06 September 2021 - 14:51
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of common assault. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to December.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter in 2018, after becoming involved in an altercation at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

Both have pleaded not guilty in the Randburg magistrate's court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case was postponed to December 6 to 9 by agreement between the state and the defence.

AfriForum, which had pushed for the trial, said its private prosecution unit was only informed on arrival at the court that there was an agreement to postpone the case.

“It appears that a postponement culture has taken hold in the criminal justice system. AfriForum’s private prosecution unit will continue to carefully monitor the case and to ensure that justice prevails,” said unit head advocate Gerrie Nel.

