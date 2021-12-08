POLL | How do you feel about the ANC's failure to pass Land Expropriation Bill
The failure of the National Assembly to pass the constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation garnered mixed reactions from the public and politicians.
Some said this was a win for South Africans, while others said it was an injustice for black South Africans who remain landless.
Two hundred and four MPs voted in favour of the bill while 145 voted against it. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into law.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said failure by the ANC to muster the two-thirds majority vote meant protection of property rights.
“Parties stood together to defend the constitution which now remains intact. This is a significant day for SA because it means that property rights are protected. As the DA, we will never stop fighting for the rights that are enshrined in the constitution because they are the only thing you have against arbitrary abuse of power,” he said.
The EFF said it voted against the bill because, if passed, it would have been a setback for black people.
Party leader Julius Malema said the bill was a diluted version of the party's proposal in 2018. He said the bill did not make provision for the transfer of land to black people.
“The current bill makes meaningless provisions for the state to be a custodian of certain land and does not define what this certain land is.
“If this bill is allowed to pass, it would signify a sell-out position and further disenfranchisement of black people. The practical implications of this bill would be far worse than the current property clause of the constitution,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.