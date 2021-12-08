POLL | How do you feel about the ANC's failure to pass Land Expropriation Bill

The failure of the National Assembly to pass the constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation garnered mixed reactions from the public and politicians.

Some said this was a win for South Africans, while others said it was an injustice for black South Africans who remain landless.

Two hundred and four MPs voted in favour of the bill while 145 voted against it. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into law.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said failure by the ANC to muster the two-thirds majority vote meant protection of property rights.