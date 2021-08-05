Mkhize slams SIU report as he resigns as health minister

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize has blasted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the controversial Digital Vibes tender probe as he resigned from his post ahead of President Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle.

Mkhize, who is accused of benefiting along with his family from a R150m irregular contract that was awarded by his department to the communications company, jumped ship before the shaking up of the cabinet by Ramaphosa which was set to affect him.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa indicating his resignation, Mkhize said the SIU report was “vitiated by what my legal team characterizes as its misconduct during the investigation, comprising several identifiable and serious irregularities”.

He pointed out that he was taking the report, which is currently on Ramaphosa’s desk, on judicial review in a bid to challenge its conclusions.

Mkhize accused the SIU of having worked with a “predetermined outcome and a closed mind” in investigating the saga, which he said was probed unfairly and reached a flawed report.