Cops captured dragging schoolgirl into state car face probe
Police officers seen in a video that has gone viral in which an 18-year-old schoolgirl is dragged and shoved into the back of a state vehicle have been identified and are being investigated for the incident.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the incident happened in the Krugersdorp CBD, on the West Rand, on Tuesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.