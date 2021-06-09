Political chess game as Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave

The move to put the embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave was a political chess game to cushion the blow of his departure and to protect his future political moves.

This is a view expressed by political analysts and commentators after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on special leave on Tuesday. The announcement came soon after Mkhize’s had addressed a media conference in Kimberley, Northern Cape where he told reporters that he had discussed taking special leave with Ramaphosa in the wake of the Digital Vibes scandal...