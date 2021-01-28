I'll quit if found to have benefited in R431m wasted in fighting Covid-19 at schools - Lesufi

They were posted on Twitter and Lesufi immediately responded, indicating that he was a public representative who will never shy away from responding to matters regarding his portfolio.

“I have since written to the Special Investigative Unit and the Auditor-General to investigate exactly as to whether due process was followed. I have also asked the Integrity Office in premier David Makhura’s office to investigate this aspect and at the moment I don’t know any single individual through family, friendship or politically who benefitted out of this,” Lesufi said.

Maimane said OSA was alarmed by the reports indicating that an amount of R431m was recklessly wasted on deep sanitisation of unused classrooms by Gauteng education department.

“This money should rightly have been used to fix broken toilets, eradicate pit toilets and provide running water to all schools. We call upon MEC Lesufi to publicly provide answers to these questions in the next 24 hours, and failure to do so will indicate an unwillingness to account to the public and will lead OSA pursuing access to this information through Public Access to Information,” Maimane said.