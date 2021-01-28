Sebokeng Skaters turn old building into new skate park

When the only skating spot in Sebokeng deteriorated and became too dangerous to ride on, local skateboarders found themselves with no place to go. The state of their usual central meeting spot, Mamoja Square in Zone 14, had a terrible pavement and the continuous theft of the cement accelerated the damages until it was unsafe to skate there.

One of the skateboarders, 23-year-old Goitsemodimo Paul Melato, knew a plan had to be made. “We were very sad when we had no place to skate because we are skilled and passionate skaters that take pride in what we do,” Melato says.

Along with his fellow skaters, who have been partaking in the sport for more than eight years, they took it upon themselves to look for a safe place to continue enjoying their passion. They looked around their surroundings and identified an old, abandoned building opposite their old skate park.