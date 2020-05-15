South Africa

SIU to go after Covid-19 linked corruption cases

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 15 May 2020 - 17:41
SIU head Andy Mothibi
SIU head Andy Mothibi
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wants a national proclamation in order to go after corruption cases related to Covid-19 in SA.

Its head advocate Andy Mothibi revealed this to MPs during a meeting of the parliamentary justice and correctional services portfolio committee.

“Because of the number of the allegations we have received ... we are pursuing a national proclamation because there are other big ticket issues related to procurement that we are of the view that need to be looked at.

“We have received reports around KwaZulu-Natal, we have received reports around Eastern Cape, so we have included those [in the application for a proclamation],” said Mothibi.

He said his team had also been seconded to assist the auditor-general in the probe into the R37m Beitbridge fence tender which has been called into question.

“They have called on us to second some of the members to assist them in looking into the Beitbrige fence, so our members are seconded there and I know that they are making good progress,” said Mothibi.

Concerns that Ramaphosa's R500-bn Covid-19 relief fund might be looted

After President Cyril Ramaphosa this week unveiled that government would be rolling out half-a-trillion rand social and economic relief package,
News
3 weeks ago

He said they had also completed an investigation into a dodgy R30m Gauteng  e-government tender.

The SIU was roped in to complete the probe after media revelations about the tender to provide IT services to e-government.

It was awarded to In2IT Technologies, a company which sponsored the National First Division club Moroka Swallows.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is involved with the club, later issued a statement stating that the club had cut ties after the media revelations.

Premier David Makhura called in the SIU early last month to probe the matter.

“The Gauteng  premier requested SIU services ... when there were allegations of a R30m e-government contract.

“That work was done, it’s completed. Within two weeks we have submitted the report to the premier,” said Mothibi.

Four arrested for smuggling food parcels worth R1m to illegal miners

Four people, including a supervisor at a security company, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling food parcels and mining equipment to illegal ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X