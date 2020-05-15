SIU to go after Covid-19 linked corruption cases

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wants a national proclamation in order to go after corruption cases related to Covid-19 in SA.

Its head advocate Andy Mothibi revealed this to MPs during a meeting of the parliamentary justice and correctional services portfolio committee.

“Because of the number of the allegations we have received ... we are pursuing a national proclamation because there are other big ticket issues related to procurement that we are of the view that need to be looked at.

“We have received reports around KwaZulu-Natal, we have received reports around Eastern Cape, so we have included those [in the application for a proclamation],” said Mothibi.

He said his team had also been seconded to assist the auditor-general in the probe into the R37m Beitbridge fence tender which has been called into question.

“They have called on us to second some of the members to assist them in looking into the Beitbrige fence, so our members are seconded there and I know that they are making good progress,” said Mothibi.