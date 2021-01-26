MEC Lesufi to probe R430m spent on fighting Covid-19 at Gauteng schools

Gauteng education spent over R430m for the provision of decontamination, deep cleaning and sanitisation services at schools, district offices and teacher centres.

According to the report that was compiled by the head of department and chief financial officer on decontamination, deep cleaning and sanitization, the department spent about R431, 274, 959, 17. Service providers were appointed from the Central Supplied database considering their specialty.

“The amount was paid to about 280 companies between June and end of August and the extent of the school’s elemental spaces differed from facility to facility. The average school in Gauteng caters for 1,000 learners with a profile of 28 classrooms, administration building and specialist rooms,” read the report.

“The process was aimed at limiting the survival of coronavirus and minimising the transmission in Gauteng facilities. The decontamination, disinfection and cleaning of educational facilities commenced in June last year in preparation for the reopening of schools.