Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala disappears, sends 'suicide note' to wife

Multimillionaire trucker businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala has gone missing and has sent his wife and some of his employees a "suicide note", claiming that his life was in danger.

Sources in the Hawks said the note, which he apparently sent to his wife on March 3, Chabalala said he never wronged anyone and does not know what he has done to "deserve this".

Chabalala is a wanted man after a warrant of arrest was issued for him on Friday when he failed to appear in the Witbank magistrate's court in connection with charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry and remaining within the borders of SA, and providing false information to be granted entry into the country.

He was out on R200,000 bail, which was granted in September.

Chabalala is also out on R500,000 bail on a separate matter and faces charges of corruption and bribery after he allegedly attempted to bribe a senior police officer to return his vehicle and make his docket disappear in the initial case.

The matter was being heard in the Middelburg magistrate's court and was postponed to March 30.

In the note seen by Sowetan, Chabalala wrote to his wife, Lerato Legodi, saying he was scared that he was going to be killed. He sent the same note to some of his employees at Sam Holdings.