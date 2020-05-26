The decision facing World Rugby is clear.

Wait two or so months before sending players back into combat and avoid the deeply unpalatable law changes‚ or yield to commercial imperatives and risk emasculating one of all of sport’s most testosterone driven pursuits.

World Rugby‚ the sport’s governing body‚ are considering a range of options to get the professional game back on track and it may include making the most fundamental changes to the sport since William Webb Ellis took matters into his own hands many moons ago.

Due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns imposed around the world the sport is currently conflicted between its commercial survival and making law changes so fundamental‚ it picks at the seams of the game’s soul.