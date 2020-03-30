Gauteng health confirms 1st case of Covid-19 in Alexandra was tracked to Limpopo

The Gauteng department of health has finally confirmed a case of Covid-19 in Alexandra.

Spokesperson of the department Kwara Kekana confirmed the case late on Monday after the national department had described it as a “speculation”.

“The department can confirm that there are five people who are currently under quarantine after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The confirmed case, tested and was instructed to remain under self-isolation while awaiting results.

“Upon positive confirmation of results, our team of tracers working with law enforcement agencies tracked the confirmed case to Limpopo. He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside of the province last week before the lockdown. He is currently under isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Kekana.

He said that all those who are known to have had close contact with the person have been identified, tested and are also in quarantine pending the results.