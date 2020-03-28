South Africa

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe

By sowetanlive - 28 March 2020 - 12:18
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota will on Saturday go for a Covid-19 test.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Collen Mashaba

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota will on Saturday be going for a Covid-19 test.

This comes after African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart tested postive for the virus.

In a statement Cope said Lekota and other political party leaders attended a meeting with Meshoe a few days ago.

"The tests will be done at the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg at 10h00 this morning (Saturday)."

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was also in contact with African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

