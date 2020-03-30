Share your 'lockdown' experience with us

On Friday, 27 March 2020 South Africans woke up to day one of the 21 day lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown is one of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

While this is not a pleasant time for all involved, South Africans all over are finding ways to make the best of the situation. We would like you to tell us your lockdown stories.

Have you started an exercise routine? Are you trying out new cooking/baking recipes or have you finally started reading those books you never had time for? Are you working from home? Let us know and share some tips with fellow readers on how to beat the boredom. Oh and tips on how to keep the kids busy during this time are welcome as well.

Terms & Conditions

By submitting your story or images to us, you agree to:

SowetanLIVE reserving the right to publish content in its print and/or online.

Allow our editorial team to edit copy. (Spell check, grammar…etc)

SowetanLIVE promoting the content through social media platforms.

Not expect financial compensation for stories and/or images you submit.

Please ensure that your content is:

Original work that has never been published elsewhere

Yours. Only send us copy, images or video that belongs to you or that you have permission to use and share.

Clean. Please respect others and avoid the use of racism, sexism and defamatory content.

Now that we’ve gotten the rules out the way, we look forward to hearing from you. Please send your email to tellus@sowetan.co.za using the subject line: My lockdown story. You can also inbox us on Facebook or Twitter or just post your story in the comment section of this post.