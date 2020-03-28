Limpopo police arrest Covid-19 patient who fled after testing positive in Gauteng

"My department will not hesitate to take in anyone who breaks the rules. Being an under-resourced province, the only way we can win this battle is to ensure that those who must be screened and tested do so, and those who must self quarantine and isolate also do so. Those who fail to observe these basics and expose our communities to danger will be taken in,"

Ramathuba said. She said she was worried that her department might have its hands full dealing with potential imported cases , such as those of people who deliberately ignored the call for a 21-day lockdown.

"The inter movement of people between provinces will obviously bear consequences as we have said. We just have to be prepared to fight hard because for now there is nothing we can do about it, it is what it is," Ramathuba said.