Only one Gauteng Covid-19 patient still in ICU, and recovering well: MEC

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was speaking on eNCA over the weekend, said these were patients with mild symptoms.

Four people who had been in intensive care had recovered, he said.

Only one person remained in ICU, Masuku disclosed, and she was also responding well to treatment.

He said from the clinicians' reports, she is recovering and is expected to be discharged in due course.

Gauteng is the province with the highest number of Covid-19 patients. No deaths have been recorded in the province.

Two patients in the country have died, one in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.