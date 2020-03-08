WATCH LIVE | Health minister Zweli Mkhize holds briefing on coronavirus
South Africa has confirmed its third coronavirus case.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize called a press conference in Umngungundlovu District, KwaZulu Natal, to allay fears on the outbreak of coronavirus in South Africa.
On Sunday, SA's third coronavirus case was confirmed. The wife of the first man to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA also tested positive.
