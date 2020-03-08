Eastern Cape woman to face charges after lying about having coronavirus

An Eastern Cape woman could face criminal charges after lying about having the deadly Covid-19 virus, the provincial health department said on Sunday.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the woman posed as a novel coronavirus patient at the Grey Hospital in King William’s Town on Saturday.

Kupelo said the woman claimed to be an employee of the 38-year-old man who was last week diagnosed as the first person in SA to have contracted the disease.

The man was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from Italy.

The woman refused to give staff her information.

“Upon verification and speaking with her family, it was established the woman had fabricated the story as her relatives confirmed she is unemployed.

“Understandably, doctors and nurses ran around testing the woman and taking steps to ensure the woman was isolated.”

Kupelo said the woman’s false claims caused “unnecessary panic” among the hospital staff and the province.