Mom (91) evades rape by her son

A 91-year-old woman broke down as she told of the abuse she suffered allegedly in the hands of her son, who also attempted to rape her.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, said being in her home was "like being in hell".

She said she and her two grandchildren had been suffering abuse for more than 20 years at the hands of her 53-year-old son.

She said days before he attempted to rape her, he had told her that he wanted to "be the man of the house on my account".

"I was sleeping in my room [on Friday] and I heard my door being flung open. I got up and saw my son staring at me with a cold look in his eyes," said the frail woman.

She said she was startled when her son said he wanted to sleep with her and did not think that he would act on the threat.

"He stood there and asked if I remember what he said to me? He said he wanted to sleep with me and wanted to be my man and the man of the house. He was very aggressive and wanted to pin me down on the bed. I fell off and attempted to crawl out of my room.