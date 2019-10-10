Umalusi raises concern over shortage of markers in some matric subjects as candidates decrease by 40,000

Umalusi has granted approval to various assessment bodies to administer the end-of-the-year examinations.

On Thursday morning the Umalusi Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training briefed the media about the state of readiness to administer and manage the 2019 matric exams.

Umalusi announced that there was a decrease of 40,000 candidates who had registered to write the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. The 2019 examinations administered by the department of basic education will be written by approximately 629,197 full-time and 122,471 part-time candidates.

CEO of Umalusi Dr Mafu Ramoketsi said the examinations will take place at more than 6,900 centres across the provinces.