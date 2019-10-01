South Africa

Pupil saves teachers with special chalk

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 01 October 2019 - 08:43

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil has developed a low-dust chalk, which could save teachers from catching respiratory diseases like asthma, using egg shells, toilet roll and flour.

Maluta Gcabashe of H.P Ngwenya Primary School in central KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the top pupils who took part in the 2019 Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

She received a gold medal for her chalk, which creates less dust than the regular chalk used by teachers in classrooms.

"Many schools in KwaZulu-Natal still use chalkboards and the chalk they use creates lots of dust, which can cause trouble for people with allergies. It also makes teachers untidy and as a result they end up losing respect from pupils.

"When I heard about the science fair from Umkhumbane School Project, I knew that I had to come up with an idea that will be help save my community," she said.

Young scientist's breathalyser gives privacy to diabetes patients

Saasa has invented a groundbreaking breathalyser for diabetic patients to monitor their condition.
News
1 year ago

She added: "I went around my neighbourhood collecting egg shells and toilet rolls and I am very happy for the support I got. I am excited that I came up tops as this is a step closer to achieving my dreams of being a scientist one day."

She also won a laptop and a cash prize of R760.

"I am excited about my prizes because the laptop will help me when I go to high school next year. I will be able to do more research in it and the money will come in handy for my farewell. I will do a nice hairstyle and save the rest for next year," she said.

Students develop system to prevent drunk driving

If you've been drinking, you won't get far with AlcoStop, the automotive safety system designed by a group of students at the Institute of Technology ...
Good Life
4 years ago

Martha Bishai, director of Umkhumbane, an NGO in the Durban area, said they offered the expo management a proposal to expand their mentoring to primary schools who had never been in the expo before.

"It was in this context that we selected Gcabashe to be in this year's group. She was recommended to us by her school," Bishai said.

She said they see the expo experience as a powerful context for giving pupils from disadvantaged schools an opportunity to gain a lot of new knowledge in a relatively short period of time.

"By being in our mentoring programme for the expo and shaping their own project and doing all the hard work involved, they gain skills in scientific method, in writing, public speaking, teamwork and problem solving," Bishai said.

SA's inventor of a waterless bathing lotion

A YOUNGSTER from Limpopo is making international headlines as the inventor of a unique lotion with positive implications for millions of people. ...
News
5 years ago

South African innovator takes water out of showering

UCT student Ludwick Marishane has won global recognition for his invention With inspiration from a friend too lazy to take a shower and a few months ...
Business
7 years ago

UCT invents bone reconstruction device

A new device has been developed at the University of Cape Town (UCT) to bring back the smiles to people with upper jaw abnormalities. Maxillo-facial ...
News
7 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X