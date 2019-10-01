Pupil saves teachers with special chalk

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil has developed a low-dust chalk, which could save teachers from catching respiratory diseases like asthma, using egg shells, toilet roll and flour.

Maluta Gcabashe of H.P Ngwenya Primary School in central KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the top pupils who took part in the 2019 Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

She received a gold medal for her chalk, which creates less dust than the regular chalk used by teachers in classrooms.

"Many schools in KwaZulu-Natal still use chalkboards and the chalk they use creates lots of dust, which can cause trouble for people with allergies. It also makes teachers untidy and as a result they end up losing respect from pupils.

"When I heard about the science fair from Umkhumbane School Project, I knew that I had to come up with an idea that will be help save my community," she said.