History curriculum to be overhauled

A ministerial task team has already commenced with the writing of a revised curriculum with a greater focus on South African history that will be taught to pupils from grade 4 upwards.

This is one of the priorities of the department of basic education that minister Angie Motshekga reflected on at the ninth congress of the South African Democratic Teachers Union, held in Nasrec, southern Johannesburg, last week.

Motshekga said the department's focus was on the re-engineering of the sector to

cement a narrative of an education system on the rise.

"The writing process will involve the call for public comments and inputs as soon as they are finished with the draft document.

"The introduction of compulsory history will be done phase by phase from Grade 10 until 12," said Motshekga.

She said there will be rigorous teacher training to prepare them for the introduction of the new history curriculum.