Pupils win fictional Constitutional Court case

Eastern Cape may be among the worst performing provinces when it comes to matric results, however, its pupils recently scooped first prize at the National Schools Moot Court competition.

After being successful in the quarterfinals and semifinals, the pupils competed with a team from KwaZulu-Natal. They had an opportunity to argue before eight judges who took turns asking them questions at the Constitutional Court in Joburg on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape team comprised Ondele Bede and Mihlali Stofile from the Holy Cross High School in Mthatha and Okhela Sigwela and Lizalise Dhlomo from Hudson High School in East London.

They impressed the judges who were led by Justice Margaret Victor with their essay on a fictional ConCourt case about a Rastafarian boy who had been told by his school he's not allowed to have dreadlocks.

Bede, 17, a grade 11 pupil, said they argued that no child should be denied basic education on the basis of their religion.

"Our case study went into a Christian school with a code of conduct that dictated that pupils may only wear natural hair for religious purposes as per the schools values.

"We argued that the school should accommodate each and every child regardless of religion," said Bede.