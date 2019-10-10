TRUDY LUTHULI: Gender pay gap or penalty for motherhood?

Studies highlighting the pay gap that exists between men and women in South Africa show that on average women earn 25% less than men for the same work.

And women often work in sectors, such as nursing and office administration, that pay less than those that are dominated by men, such as construction and security.

But the issues around gender pay go way beyond the right for “equal pay for equal work”.

For centuries mothers have been expected to be the primary caregivers of their children and fathers the providers for those very children.

Hilary Clinton reminded us in a recent interview that when a man hangs pictures of his children in his office, he is admired for being a caring father who provides for his family and therefore is assumed to be a good leader. A woman hanging the very same pictures of her children is however assumed to be distracted and cannot keep her head in her work.

The pay gap between men and women is smaller where the women have tertiary qualifications, are not married and have no children.

The reality is that women with children are expected to take time to attend to their children’s needs – vaccinations, school events or sick days. Fathers typically have uninterrupted careers.

This is when the gender pay gap discrepancy is at its worst. The solution will take legislation progression to enforce fair practices which will not punish women for wanting to be mothers.