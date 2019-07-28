Officer cleared of wrongdoing in viral video of woman forced to have blood drawn

The City of Johannesburg has concluded investigations into a traffic officer who pinned down an allegedly drunk woman, finding that the official did not do anything wrong.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun said: “I have recently been informed of the outcome of the investigation into the circumstances behind the viral video of a woman being restrained by a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer while a nurse prepares to draw blood from the person.

Sun said despite no formal complaint being received against any of the officers involved, “I immediately instructed an internal investigation into what had transpired before, during and after the part of the incident which was captured on video, assuring our residents that any wrongdoing would be acted upon after the woman was stopped at a road block and found driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The incident happened at the Douglasdale police station.

JMPD's Wayne Minnar said the video did look disturbing. “But section 37 of the Criminal Procedure Act states that an officer may restrain a person in order to take a blood sample in relation to a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor where the alcohol was above limits,” he said.

“Although we do indeed recognise that the video in itself is disturbing, the findings of the investigation do not paint a similar picture."