Career expo for pupils going national for the first time

A nonprofit organisation has started a national career expo aimed at helping learners across SA with career guidance.

Further Tertiary Education and Training director Jenna Jones said the initiative has been sponsored by SABC in partnership with local high schools and colleges in the country.

"The SABC High School Career Expo is South Africa's first national public exhibition that is designed to provide both primary and high school children with necessary tools to succeed at school or in their tertiary education and beyond," said Jones.

"We started in 2014 but the expo was only done in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. This year, it's going national for the first time."

The 2019 SABC High School Career Expo started at Savannah Mall in Polokwane and the second leg is set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Menlyn, Pretoria.