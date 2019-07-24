Employee locks robbers in cash safe

Quick-thinking by an employee at the Sky City Mall in Kliprivier led to two armed robbers being locked in a walk-in safe before police arrested them.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the employee who works at one of the retail stores in the mall managed to prevent the suspects from succeeding with the robbery on Sunday evening. "We commend the employee who was able to bravely act in such a dangerous scene and help police nab the suspects," said Dlamini.

He said police also recovered a firearm which the robbers allegedly used to shoot at the door of the safe which failed to open. "The suspects were part of a gang that terrorised employees and the public at the mall."

He said the other suspects managed to escape in a getaway vehicle and left their accomplices behind. A manhunt has since been launched.

Dlamini said members of the K9 flying squad and local police went to the complex and surrounded the area when they heard that the suspects were trapped inside.