Man leaves dead woman, two kids in a burnt room

Early in yesterday's cold morning, a woman was roused by the noise of someone banging on the wall next door.

However, she went back to sleep thinking that her neighbour was perhaps moving her furniture around.

But two hours later she discovered that Snenhlanhla Ntombela, 28, and her two daughters - Snothile, 4, and 11-month-old Asenele - had been killed and later set alight in their rented room in Rockville, Soweto.

"It was around 3am when I heard the commotion but I didn't think too much of it. But then I woke up to a strong smell of smoke and jumped out of bed.

"When I opened the door, there were huge flames and smoke in the room next door," said the neighbour who didn't want to be named.

She then called for help.

"When the neighbours came, we realised no one was screaming inside until we saw the burnt bodies on the bed after putting out the fire.

"They were consumed by the fire," she said.

Ntombela was last seen by her neighbours on Wednesday evening entering her room with a man they knew as her other boyfriend but not her fiancé - the father of her children.

The father of the children, Mjabuliseni Mchunu, who was engaged to Ntombela, said he was disturbed and devastated.