'My mentor repeatedly raped me'

A traditional healer who was allegedly raped by her trainer (gobela) while she was in initiation school has spoken about her ordeal.

Andiswa Khoza, 22, said her nightmare began after her parents sent her to Temba in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, to be initiated as a sangoma to fulfil her ancestral calling.

"It was in October 2017 when I began my journey and everything was going well until one day in November when my mentor told me his ancestors have chosen me to be his wife," said Khoza.

She said she ignored him and continued with her training.

"He then started sending me to do chores naked in the middle of the night around the yard while watching me.