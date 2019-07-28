South Africa

Porn DVDs seized on Joburg streets destroyed by authorities

By SOwetaLIVE - 28 July 2019 - 15:32
Pirated DVDs seized in Johannesburg were destroyed by law enforcement with the Film and Publications Board at the weekend.
Image: PFB via Twitter

Police in partnership with the Filming and Publication Board (FPB) have destroyed more than 200,000 illegal DVDs, most of which contained pornographic material.

The DVDs were being sold on the streets and at taxi ranks in Johannesburg, said police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini.

"The destruction process is conducted to prevent the seized material from finding their way back to the (informal) market."

The items were seized during “Okae Molao” operations and were destroyed at the weekend at Clayville.

Maria Matebang, acting CEO of the FPB, said that clamping down on illicit trade helped support local content creators by ensuring that the potential economic outflow of their work was not lost to piracy.

“The South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies will continue to clean up the streets of Gauteng and raid all the distribution outlets operating at the taxi ranks, street vendors and internet cafés," said Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lt- Gen Mawela.

