Calling on future entrepreneurs

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is looking for future entrepreneurs to apply for its prestigious fellowship programme.

The fellowship provides opportunities for young individuals to grow their potential. First- and second-year university students with drive and entrepreneurial ambition are encouraged to apply before it's too late.

Foundation spokesperson Jani Landman said the closing date for applications is August 2. Landman said the foundation had been running for 13 years.

"We have had 2,126 applications since 2005 and we have enrolled 1,094 who have successfully taken part in the programme."

Landman said the foundation has had 432 graduates who were mentored and developed by the fellowship. The programme works with 11top universities in South Africa.

"We have holistic partnerships with all candidates and aim to have long-term entrepreneurial relationships with them."

The fellowship includes access to an entrepreneurial and personal development programme, academic support and mentorship support.

It also covers funding for tuition and accommodation.

"The organisation has, for the first time in 2019, seen 32 candidate fellows who have university-run businesses because of the programme," Landman said.

"It is indeed a life-changing opportunity and we urge young people to apply, excluding medical students."

Criteria for 1st-year students:

Minimum average of 65% for your 2019 mid-year (June) exam results.

Studying towards a degree in commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities or health science (excluding medicine, veterinary science and dentistry).

Studying at one of the following universities: Wits, UJ, UCT, NMU, Rhodes, UWC, Stellenbosch, UFS, UP, TSiBA or UKZN.

Applicants must be under the age of 22 in the year of their application.

South African citizenship.

Criteria for 2nd-year students:

Minimum average of 65% for your 2018 year-end exam results and 65% in your 2019 mid-year exam results.

Studying towards a degree in commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities or health science (excluding medicine, veterinary science and dentistry).

Studying at one of the following universities: Wits, UJ, UCT, NMU, Rhodes, UWC, Stellenbosch, UFS, UP, TSiBA or UKZN.

Applicants must be under the age of 23 in the year of their application.

South African citizenship.

How to apply

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or to apply online, visit allangrayorbis.microsoftcrmportals.com