M2 bridge rehab will cost 'more than R160m' - and more bridges need work

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it will cost more than the budgeted R160m to rehabilitate the M2 motorway between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street - but is adamant it will be completed by October 30.

However, it is unclear exactly how much the rehabilitation will cost as the agency has not yet made estimates on how much more is needed.

The bridge had been closed since February after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba raised concerns last year over the stability of the Karzene and Selby sections of the M2 bridge, saying this posed a threat to road users.

The agency previously flagged its concern that of the 902 bridges managed by the city, only 6% were in good condition. It said the remaining 94% needed immediate intervention.