Firing of top prosecutors has unburdened NPA - NDPP Shamila Batohi

The national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, says the decision to fire two top prosecutors has ended months of uncertainty at the national prosecuting authority.

President Cyril Ramaphosa axed Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi after a report by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro found they had lied and were unfit for office.

"It has unburdened the NPA from certain issues that have weighed negatively on the organisation’s credibility and reputation. It sets a new path for the NPA," Batohi said.