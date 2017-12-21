The North Gauteng High Court on Thursday set aside prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams’ withdrawal of charges against his deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba.

President Jacob Zuma’s decision not to institute disciplinary measures against Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi was also set aside.

Jiba was charged with perjury and fraud for the processes she followed in charging former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen with racketeering. In August 2015‚ Abrahams withdrew the charges.

Last year however‚ Jiba and Mrwebi were struck of the roll of advocates. They are appealing this decision.

It is understood that Jiba and Mrwebi are now not allowed entry into the National Prosecuting Authority’s Pretoria office.

This is a developing story.