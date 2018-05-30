Many couples in South Africa are not making their 10th wedding anniversary - and it's mostly wives who are calling time on their relationships. Black families in particular are fracturing‚ as divorces climb.

The number crunchers at Statistics SA said on Wednesday that its review of marriages and divorces showed that 25‚326 divorces were granted in South Africa in 2016.

More wives than husbands – 12‚954 (just over 50%) women‚ compared to 8‚651 (34%) men - initiated divorce in 2016 while 1‚868 divorces were initiated by both husband and wife.

About 48 divorces were granted for same-sex couples of which 38 were female couples and 10 were male couples. StatsSA noted that there were also cases where the gender of the plaintiff was not specified.

Divorces were mainly from people who had married for the first time.

Four out of ten marriages did not last a decade.

The average age of a male divorce was 44 years and 40 for a female divorcee.

“Generally‚ there was an increase in the proportion of divorces for black Africans . . . from 2003 to 2016‚” Stats SA noted.