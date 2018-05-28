Lies can indicate fear of parents

Maletsatsi (not her real name) is frustrated with her five-year-old child. She says that he has developed a nasty habit and she has no idea where he picked it up.

Maletsatsi says her little boy lies, a lot.

"He does it even when it is not necessary. From lying about what they ate at creche to lying about the most mundane things; I would ask him if he has seen the batteries for the TV remote, for example, and he would say he has never touched the remote, only to find the batteries in his playroom, chewn.

"I have tried time out, spanking and even trying to put the fear of God into him - literally - by telling him that daddy God does not like kids who tell lies, and it all does not seem to work.

"I honestly don't know who taught him to lie because I have always been a big advocate of truth-telling with all my kids."

Maletsatsi, 33, who lives in the village of Tlhakong in North West, says that on a deeper level, she fears that her son is scared of her.