Your kid is not your crutch

A mom, who asked not to be named, regrets her son being part of her fights with her ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Rustenburg, North West, says when her ex was avoiding paying maintenance, she would vent about it to her son, who was only nine years old at the time.

". my son was present during most of my phone arguments with my ex, who is his dad. I would tell my son what a useless excuse of a father he had and that I regretted ever meeting him, let alone having a child with him. Little did I realise. [the effect], until I was called to school after he punched another child in the face."

She realised he resented his father. "It was all my fault for vilifying his dad to him like that."

She has since taken her son for therapy and is working on a healthy co-parenting relationship.

"I would like my son to forge his own relationship with his dad and not be tainted by my negative feelings about him. . I certainly realise the error of my ways and would caution other parents to not let their bitterness impact [on] the child."