Young women also experience menopause

Menopause is no longer reserved for older women only.

More and more women below the age of 45 are experiencing this phenomenon, and some are even getting divorced as a result of it. Early menopause often comes with dryness down below, affecting your sexual relationship.

A workshop on vaginal atrophy revealed that two-thirds of women avoided intimacy because of vaginal discomfort during the menopause stage.

Many women around the world also find themselves suffering from depression due to menopausal effects on their marriages and relationships.

Sunday World polled women on Motherhood &Me, a Facebook group, to ask them about their experiences with menopause.

While some women revealed that they still could not tell if they were going through menopause, most spoke of how the phase changed their sexual life with their partners.

Nozipho Sithole, a high school teacher, opened up about her own personal struggles with menopause. "Mine came a bit early, I did not understand what I was going through. I had just turned 40 and my libido decreased.