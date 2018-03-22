Up your game by taking a leaf from your sex role model book

Within most people's circle of friends, there always seems to be that one friend who is the happiest with their sex lives more than the rest.

They are constantly glowing and will occasionally drop steamy sex stories that make the rest feel like their sex lives are stuck in the Middle Ages.

These people can be your sex role models. They are who we aspire to emulate in our sex lives and wish that we could also have the secret to what makes their bedroom escapades so exciting and steamy.

Four adults spoke to us about who their sex role models are, and why. They say that if they could have the type of sex lives their sex role models have, their relationships and sex game would be at their peak.

*John is a 43-year-old air condition installer who lives in Tlhabane, North West.