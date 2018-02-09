Sex & Relationships

How your relationship affects your contraception choice

By AFPRealxnews - 09 February 2018 - 09:06
Couple Relaxing In Bed Hiding Under Duvet
Couple Relaxing In Bed Hiding Under Duvet
Image: STOCK IMAGE

New US research has found that the status and dynamics of a couple's relationship can play a role in young adults' decisions about contraception.

Researchers from Oregon State University looked at data from a longitudinal study which conducted 1,280 interviews with 470 young adults, tracking their relationships over one year. 

Participants were asked about their sexual activity, partners, contraceptive use, and relationship factors such as duration of sexual relationship, frequency of sex and perceived exclusivity with a partner. 

The team also measured commitment levels in the relationship, as well as how involved participants were in the couple's decisions around use of contraceptives.

The researchers found that during the one-year study, 41 percent of participants reported using only condoms; nearly 25 percent used only a hormonal/long-acting form a birth control, and 13 percent reported using both methods. The rest of the participants used either no method or a less effective method of birth control.

Removing contraception injection would lead to more deaths: study

Despite concerns that a contraceptive injection known as Depo-Provera increases the risk of HIV‚ withdrawing it from South Africa would increase ...
Good Life
25 days ago

Factors that influenced these contraception choices included the participants' perceived vulnerability to pregnancy and STIs. However, the study's lead author S. Marie Harvey pointed out that the qualities and dynamics of a relationship are also significant predictors of contraceptive use.

In particular, participants who reported greater exclusivity and commitment with their partner were less likely to use condoms and more likely to use hormonal or long-acting methods of birth control or a less effective or no birth control.

Those who reported that they had a strong role in the sexual decision-making in the relationship were more likely to use condoms, either alone or with a hormonal or long-acting method of birth control.

"It has to do with how much you trust your partner and how committed you feel in that relationship," Harvey said. "As relationships become more trusting and committed, individuals may be less likely to protect themselves from disease transmission and condom use will decline. As commitment develops between sexual partners, trust in one's partner may become a substitute for safer sex behavior for both disease and pregnancy prevention."

The findings could be significant as young adults are at the greatest risk for contracting STIs, and young women have the highest rates of unintended pregnancy. 

Co-author Lisa Oakley commented that an understanding of how young adults make their decisions about birth control use, and a knowledge of their relationship status, could help health professionals advise them better about their birth control options.   

"If it is a committed relationship and the couple is sharing in decision-making about birth control, it may be wise to involve the partner in those discussions," added Harvey. "If it's not a committed relationship, then it's really important to talk to the patient about being proactive in protecting themselves from unintended pregnancy or STIs."

Past sore experience has put me off sex

The first time I had sex it was so sore, it put me off the act for years and I have been celibate since.
Good Life
16 days ago

New neighbours too loud during sexual encounters

Just reciprocate by having lots of sex too.
Good Life
22 days ago

My wife and I are seeking help as our sex life is boring

What is out there that is legitimate where we can seek help and enjoy our sex life as a couple?
Good Life
2 months ago

Road to orgasm, it's all in the mind

Channelling energy helps all aspects of your life.
Good Life
2 months ago

Happier New Year: 11 ways to lift your mood in 2018

With a new year just around the corner, here are some ways to boost your happiness in 2018. Positive psychology specialist Florence Servan-Schreiber ...
Good Life
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X