LISTEN | 'I wasn't in the house when Senzo was shot,' says Longwe Twala

Music icon Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has broken his silence after three years.

Speaking in an interview on Metro FM yesterday, Longwe spoke of what happened when Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014 at his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

Meyiwa's father Samuel Meyiwa said this week he didn't believe there was a robbery and allegations grew on social media that Longwe shot Meyiwa, but Longwe refuted the claims yesterday.

He told the show hosts Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu that Meyiwa was killed after a "robbery had gone wrong".