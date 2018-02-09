LISTEN | 'I wasn't in the house when Senzo was shot,' says Longwe Twala
Music icon Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has broken his silence after three years.
Speaking in an interview on Metro FM yesterday, Longwe spoke of what happened when Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014 at his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus on the East Rand.
Meyiwa's father Samuel Meyiwa said this week he didn't believe there was a robbery and allegations grew on social media that Longwe shot Meyiwa, but Longwe refuted the claims yesterday.
He told the show hosts Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu that Meyiwa was killed after a "robbery had gone wrong".
He denied he shot Meyiwa and had his father's gun.
Longwe said two armed men stormed into the house and demanded money and cellphones from them.
"I was the one who stood up first trying to protect everyone, not realising that the other [man] also had a gun. He pointed the gun at me and I ran outside," Longwe said.
"While I was outside, I thought of getting help but the neighbours were sleeping. I did not have my phone with me because I [had] left it inside."
He said a fight broke out between Meyiwa and the robbers when they manhandled Khumalo. "Senzo wrestled with them to protect Kelly as they demanded money and cellphone from Kelly... " he said.
When asked if he remembered what happened after the shooting, Longwe said: "All I heard was three gunshots from outside."
Asked if the robbers took the phones or not, he said: "No they did not take my phone because it was in my pocket. Remember I ran outside."
He said police interrogated him, including taking his phone, but he was later cleared.
In Wednesday's interview in the same slot, Chicco refuted the allegations that the gun used to shoot Meyiwa was his.
"If he [Longwe] pulled the trigger, he used someone else's gun, not my gun. If he did it, I would be the one who makes sure that he goes to jail," he said.
Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "The case is still under investigation with no new developments."