Despite concerns that a contraceptive injection known as Depo-Provera increases the risk of HIV‚ withdrawing it from South Africa would increase maternal mortality and unsafe abortions‚ according to a new study.

Media reports last week highlighted concerns that the widely used injection is linked to a possible 40% increased risk of HIV infection.

It is thought the hormone contained in the contraception‚ Medroxyprogesterone acetate‚ may suppress the immune system and make it easier for the virus to travel through cells in a women's genital tract.

A new study in the journal Global Health: Science and Practice weighed up the issue of removing the injection‚ given every three months‚ as a contraception option from Sub-Saharan African countries.

The study found it would lead to an increased likelihood of maternal deaths across the continent‚ outweighing the risk of increased HIV infections and subsequent deaths. A lack of contraception can lead to increased maternal mortality‚ unwanted pregnancies and deadly abortions.

Last week‚ website Aids Map‚ using the study‚ explained if the injection was withdrawn from South Africa there would be 146 additional maternal deaths per 100‚000 women as a result of more pregnancies. That death toll is more than a modelled extra 117 HIV infections per 100‚000 women.

But does the three-monthly injection lead to an increased risk of HIV?