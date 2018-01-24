Sexual resolutions to improve love life

Most people make resolutions at the beginning of each year.

Ranked among the highest are to lose weight, take up a new hobby or to read more.

But do we ever think about making sexual resolutions?

Even though no one rarely admits it, the truth is that everyone wants to have a great sex life, and what better way to do that than a total evaluation of your current sex situation and making resolutions to improve on areas that need improvement, as well as resolving to spice up your love life?

Three sex experts from the South African Sexual Skills Academy in Henley-on-Klip gave us what sexual habits to chuck out in the new year as well as how to have better sex in 2018!

Our three sex experts from the centre are Harrizon The Sexual Master, Sheryl The Surrogate and Godivah The Sex Therapist. They have compiled 15 sex resolutions we should all make.

Have more sex

Don't be complacent. After the first couple of honeymoon years you need to build sex into your routine. Make time for it like you make time to do the dishes. Call it "a labour of love".

Try a new sex technique

You could even create your own by taking whatever position you are accustomed to, to the next level. Be creative and use your bodies in ways you never thought imaginable.

Strengthen love muscles

Yoga is the best for limbering up. Women should try the kegel exercises, while men should go for testosterone boosting exercises like competitive sport or a few push-ups in the shower.

Let go of inhibitions

Stop trying to be prim and proper in the bedroom. Your partner will not judge you for being a wild cat and twisting like a pretzel.

Learn to speak up about what you don't like

This is paramount! You have to be very quick about saying what you don't want.

Stop emulating porn stars

Porn is great for spicing things up and getting new ideas, but comparing yourself to porn stars sets you up for failure and disappointment.

Have more foreplay

No, one lick will not suffice. Take your time. Also, exciting foreplay usually begins before the participants are naked. Learn to tease.

Focus on quality, not quantity

Opt to have one prolonged and amazingly enjoyable sex session as opposed to many quick, empty and unsatisfactory sessions.

Learn to ask for and give feedback

There's nothing wrong with asking for feedback from your lover. If you have great communication going on, they will be comfortable to give you honest feedback.

Also, learn to observe your partner's face while touching or caressing certain places on their body or doing certain acts. You will get a sense of what drives your partner wild, then do more of it.

Sext more!

Send romantic and sexy texts more. These keep the fire burning and create a sense of excitement.

Just make sure that you stick to what you promised in the text.

Give yourselves "codes" for your sex organs and use them around people

Choose powerful, awe-inspiring names for your penis like Tiger, The Flame Thrower, The Rising Sun. Avoid sleazy names like The Drill, Peter, and Shlong. Flower names for our petals work best. Choose romantic names like Rose, Petal, and Honeypot. Avoid humorous names.

Be more spontaneous

It's amazing how people are not open minded in the bedroom. Things don't always have to happen in the bedroom. Make sex exciting.

Visit a sexologist with your partner

Don't be shy to look for help! Denying the existence of a sexual issue means that you are never going to fix it.

Don't be afraid

Compare sex notes with close friends. You may learn something new or get great tips.

Women, learn to be selfish

A woman's orgasm is just as important as the man's.

In 2018, make both your orgasms a priority.