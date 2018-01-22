'iKhaya' gay character stirs homophobic slurs

It was the snapshot that launched a thousand tweets.

Fans were intrigued when the new Mzansi Magic drama iKhaya premiered with an explosive storyline. But it was actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu's character, Lindani Mbatha - who took a picture of his genitals to send to his gay lover, played by Thulane Shange - that left many fans shocked.

Most fans were accustomed to seeing Dhludhlu, pictured, brilliantly portray the character of Themba on etv's soapie Rhythm City, which he bade farewell to last year.

While many fans praised the young actor for his bravery for pushing his abilities and stepping out of his comfort zone, others posted homophobic remarks, accusing him of being "isitabane".

But Dhludhlu says he is proud of taking on the character because this brings under the spotlight an issue many South African men and women can relate to.