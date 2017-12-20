Counting cost of Scrooge or spendthrift partner

"The problem comes in when a partner is spending so recklessly that they become reliant on credit cards and loans to keep up with their lifestyle.

"The opposite side of the spectrum is also reliant on affordability. If your partner has a stable, well-paying job and they can live comfortably, yet they count every penny they spend and are reluctant to indulge themselves or even prefix every statement with 'it's not necessary', including romantic dinners or gestures, then we also have a problem."

Seatlholo feels that both problems arise because of several reasons.

"Most partners who overspend in their relationships are often pressured to [do so]. They may have wooed their partner with all the material luxuries and promises of weekly spending sprees in the initial stages of the relationship, but found that it was hard to keep up with the Joneses.

"Instead of [owning up] about not being able to afford the lifestyle any more, they plunge into debt as a solution. This is because the relationship was initially built on a masquerade of grandeur and their ego will not allow them to admit to not being able to afford the lifestyle.

"What I have found on a deeper level, though, is that most of these people actually suffer from terribly low self-esteem, and believe that no one would love and accept them as they are if they did not have material things to rely on as a crutch."

When it comes to stingy partners, Seatlholo says it could have a lot to do with how they were brought up.

"While most people who come from a disadvantaged background try to live the opposite of how they grew up when they are finally settled and have deeper pockets than their parents did, the truth is that a poverty mind-set can be engrained so deeply in a person that they simply cannot and even refuse to come to terms with being able to afford to indulge themselves. They become debilitated and almost panic-stricken by the concept of spending on things deemed unnecessary and a waste of money when they grew up.

"Personally, I know people who grew up being given the option between getting ice-cream, a TV game, a certain toy, versus getting school shoes, for example... This mentality can be with a person for the rest of their lives if not dealt with."

Although having a spendthrift or a stingy partner may seem like a mere personality flaw to some, he recommends extensive therapy to try to get to the root of the behaviour and to learn how best to deal with it.