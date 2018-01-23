Cut down on the high cost of beauty
A recent 2017 study conducted by cosmetics company Stowaway that surveyed over 4000 women in the US found that the average woman owns at least 40 beauty products.
While a recent survey done by beauty store SkinStore showed that women in the United States spend about $300000 (about R4,3-million) just on their face during their lifetime!
These statistics are definitely huge considering the fact that no one actually uses 40 products on their face before heading out the door to go to work, so it is safe to conclude that a lot of the beauty products we buy, we don't really need. As a result, we are throwing money down the drain on products we do not even need.
Is there a way to narrow down this monstrous number of 40 products to just a few basics?
Absolutely, and Ryan Liebenberg, a marketing specialist from Futurethis, an innovative distributor of world-class beauty products with a scientific foundation, says you only need the absolutely important skin products - the rest are just frivolous.
Because beauty routines differ through the ages, we asked Liebenberg to walk us through the different stages in a woman's life and what products she needs. Needless to say, they did not talk about to 40!
AGE GROUP: 20s
"In your 20s, it's important to stay youthful and feel fresh. You have to start with your base and build up through the ages."
You base would be:
From 25, your skin stops generating its own collagen - so it's important to add collagen to the mix after 25, as prevention is the best cure.
AGE GROUP: 40s
In your 40s, you would keep the same base but add:
It's important to start treating your skin to regular collagen stimulation facials and needling.
AGE GROUP: 60s
Keep your base from 40 but it's important to add products with stronger active ingredients - anti-ageing moisturisers, eye creams and neck creams.
If you start looking after your skin at 25, you should age gracefully by following the advice above.
Liebenberg also emphasises the importance of collagen at any age.
"Ageing appearance of the skin is also due to a lack of collagen. With chronological ageing, the skin slows production of collagen. Thus, the effective treatment for wounded skin, exposed and ageing skin is the absorption of collagen.
"Consumers can add specific products to customise their skin-care to treat areas of concern and suit their needs."