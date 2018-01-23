Cut down on the high cost of beauty

A recent 2017 study conducted by cosmetics company Stowaway that surveyed over 4000 women in the US found that the average woman owns at least 40 beauty products.

While a recent survey done by beauty store SkinStore showed that women in the United States spend about $300000 (about R4,3-million) just on their face during their lifetime!

These statistics are definitely huge considering the fact that no one actually uses 40 products on their face before heading out the door to go to work, so it is safe to conclude that a lot of the beauty products we buy, we don't really need. As a result, we are throwing money down the drain on products we do not even need.

Is there a way to narrow down this monstrous number of 40 products to just a few basics?