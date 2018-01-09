Obafemi range breaks the monotony of sportswear

Sportswear tends to generally be cookie cutter - some may even say boring.

Go into any sportswear store and chances are you will find the same range - tops, tracksuits and workout tights.

This is the monotony that Themba Dlamini strives to break away from with his unique, quirky and creative range of unisex sportswear that he describes as "weird".

The 37-year-old Blackheath resident in Johannesburg is the designer behind Obafemi, a sportswear range with a whole new dimension to what we are typically used to seeing in sportswear shops.

This is because his line includes crop tops and pink pants for men as well as open-back tops and sweaters with sleeves that can be zipped on and off. Yes, pink pants!

Obafemi is a Yoruba name meaning "the king loves me".

Dlamini says he has always liked what he calls weird clothes, even when he was still in school.

He remembers growing up and deconstructing a lot of his clothes to give them the edge he required.

He even says he wore torn jeans before the craze set in.

After leaving high school and then studying fashion design, then subsequently abandoning fashion design due to lack of funding, Dlamini says he spent 15 years in the corporate world, but the creative bug kept gnawing at him.

Ultimately, it was by chance that the light bulb went on and he decided to create his own range of sportswear.