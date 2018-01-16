Modelling is more than a pretty face

The life of a supermodel is a dream for many.

We see them on prestigious runways, strutting for the biggest designer names in the fashion industry. They are featured in multimillion-rand campaigns and are constantly on magazine covers .

But have you ever wondered how they got their foot in the door?

Was it a stroke of luck that saw them being whisked off to a life of fame and fortune?

We have all heard the Cinderella story of how some of the biggest supermodels in the world were discovered while waiting for the bus or minding their own business.

In fact, rumour has it that Alek Wek, who has been a muse for some of the biggest fashion designers in the world - including Karl Lagerfeld - was discovered by an agent while gathering firewood in Sudan.

How does the world of model scouting work exactly?

One successful model who can relate to being scouted is Dave Kabamba, the Congolese-born model who resides in Johannesburg.

At only 22 years old, Kabamba has found immense success in the fashion industry, having ramp walked for big industry names such as House of Ole, Roman Handt, Ephymol, and Cult Collective, featured in magazines such as Gashette magazine, Style Joburg, and Voila and has bagged local and international campaigns such as Truworths, Spree, American sportswear brand Russel Athletics and Swedish giants H&M.