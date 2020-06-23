Smangele Sibisi‚ owner of Indalo Nubian Naturals salon‚ has raised more than R16‚000 through a crowd funding campaign. `It's money she hopes to spend rebuilding her business‚ which has partly collapsed in the lockdown.

The back-a-buddy account was launched on June 20.

The salon has a branch in Pretoria and another in the Johannesburg CBD.

Sibisi said on Tuesday she was forced to shut her Johannesburg branch in May because of mounting rental debt and zero income. She owes her landlord R184‚000 in unpaid rent‚ an amount she hopes to raise through crowd funding.

Sibisi employs 29 women in both salons. All have not had an income for three months‚ and most are the breadwinners in their homes.