Does cancer discriminate?

The American Cancer Society sent shockwaves across the world when it released this controversial statistic - that African-American men are twice as likely to develop prostate cancer in their early 50s as compared to white men.

This has left a lot of people wondering if black people, particularly men, are at a higher risk of developing cancer.

For decades cancer has been stereotypically considered a white person's disease, but with our own South African celebrities coming out as being diagnosed, and sadly in some cases passing away, this has made many South Africans sit up and take note.

With the recent passing of Bra Hugh Masekela, who had been battling prostate cancer for years, and the likes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond

Tutu and late president Nelson Mandela being affected by the disease, could there be some truth to the theory that black men are more at risk?

Professor Michael Herbst, a health specialist at the Cancer Association of South Africa, says that there is some truth to this. "Firstly, it is important to not cause a nationwide panic by insinuating that black men are all going to drop dead from cancer.

"It is important, however, to not ignore the data that has been collected that shows that there are some cancers that show to be relatively higher in black men as compared to white men.